Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Gary Marsh Buys 1,445 Shares

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Gary Marsh bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,401 ($17.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,244.45 ($24,592.38).

Solid State Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SOLI traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,385 ($16.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,218.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,047.83. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 913 ($11.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,475 ($17.92).

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

About Solid State

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

See Also

