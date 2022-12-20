Solitude Financial Services Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

