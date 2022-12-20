SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,870 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 887,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter.

CWI opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

