SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Position Raised by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPBO. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1,669.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 985,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 929,522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 293,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPBO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,999. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

