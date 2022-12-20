SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 75,351.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $58,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

