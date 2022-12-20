SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 36.9% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $24,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after buying an additional 1,721,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 860,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after purchasing an additional 820,545 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,663. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

