SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,078. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

