SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

