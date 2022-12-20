Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities downgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
