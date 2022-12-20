Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE SAVE opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 270,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.