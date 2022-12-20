SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,928.43 ($23.43).
SSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.26) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.29) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,825 ($22.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
SSE Stock Performance
Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,671 ($20.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,405 ($17.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,723.47.
SSE Cuts Dividend
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Featured Stories
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.