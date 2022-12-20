SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,928.43 ($23.43).

SSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.26) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.29) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,825 ($22.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,671 ($20.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,405 ($17.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,723.47.

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.