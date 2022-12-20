Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €61.50 ($65.43) and last traded at €62.15 ($66.12). 68,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.40 ($66.38).

Stabilus Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Stabilus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.