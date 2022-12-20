STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.15 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $131.15 million and $848,846.10 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00006285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

