Status Market Capitalization Hits $80.88 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $80.88 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014294 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00226166 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,920,652,246 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,920,652,246.4051423 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02029113 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,385,975.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

