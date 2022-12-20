Status (SNT) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $77.21 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013785 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00221790 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,920,652,246 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,895,809,859.941419 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02056734 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,877,168.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

