Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 790,020 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $810.92 million, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 307.72%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Steelcase by 8.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 10.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

