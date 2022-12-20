Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.0755 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $49.81 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,531 coins and its circulating supply is 26,073,651,827 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

