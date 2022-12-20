Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $176.68. 8,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

