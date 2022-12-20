Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $437.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,677. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.91 and a 200-day moving average of $435.85. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.