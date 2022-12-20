Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,375. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.01.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

