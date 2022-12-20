Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.70. 9,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,625. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

