Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 20th (AANNF, ACLS, AJRD, ALGT, ANAB, BJ, CCHWF, CRLBF, CROX, FPI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 20th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $106.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $119.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $79.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $217.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

