StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Down 3.3 %

Avinger stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth $768,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

