StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.