StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Birks Group stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

