StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Birks Group stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.
About Birks Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.