StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Birks Group stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Get Birks Group alerts:

About Birks Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.