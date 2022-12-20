StockNews.com Lowers Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
Shares of ISSC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support
In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 20,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,205,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,669,634.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 89,685 shares of company stock worth $796,526. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
