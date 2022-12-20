StockNews.com Lowers Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 20,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,205,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,669,634.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 89,685 shares of company stock worth $796,526. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.