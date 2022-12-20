StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVAUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

