Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $94,113.70 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $94,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,235,184 shares in the company, valued at $18,552,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sumo Logic Trading Down 6.4 %
SUMO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. 959,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
Featured Stories
