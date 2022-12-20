Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $94,113.70 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $94,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,235,184 shares in the company, valued at $18,552,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 6.4 %

SUMO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. 959,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.