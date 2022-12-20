Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.44 and its 200-day moving average is $392.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

