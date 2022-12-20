Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.