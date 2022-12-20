Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

