Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 8,629 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 449.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
