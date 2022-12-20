Suncoast Equity Management Has $570,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

NYSE EW traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

