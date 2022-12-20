Suncoast Equity Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 4.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $385.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,175. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

