Suncoast Equity Management Sells 195 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $246.63. 2,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,059. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $609.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.37. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

