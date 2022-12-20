Suncoast Equity Management Sells 4,125 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Suncoast Equity Management cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 2.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.21.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,511. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

