Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUNL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,500,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,793 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunlight Financial by 524.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 628,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 334.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

