Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,154.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

