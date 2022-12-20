Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $78.29

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.29, but opened at $82.50. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 11,041 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.