Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.93

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 3356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,540 shares of company stock worth $978,062. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.