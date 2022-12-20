Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,953,108,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,544,062,109 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

