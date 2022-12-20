SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

(Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.