Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $410.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $323.39 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.53.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $89,309,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

