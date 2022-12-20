Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.42 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Syscoin has a market cap of $79.25 million and $6.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,811.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00600145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00274386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00044146 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,270,642 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.