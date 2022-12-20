T-mac DAO Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded up 1% against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $243.02 million and $106,239.93 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24703802 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $81,167.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

