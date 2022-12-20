T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $113.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.51. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $200.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

