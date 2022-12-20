Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.94

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 2300067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.