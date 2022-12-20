Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $478,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

