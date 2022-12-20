Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.73. 1,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 661,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Articles

