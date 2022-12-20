TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys Shares of 146,100 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,000. DocuSign accounts for about 2.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of DocuSign at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after buying an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.6 %

DocuSign Profile

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.